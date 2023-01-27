Almeria beats Espanyol 3-1 to stay unbeaten after World Cup

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Almeria has eased to a 3-1 win over Espanyol at home and remains unbeaten since the Spanish league restarted following the World Cup. Colombian striker Luis Súarez scored in the first half for his first goal since recently joining Almeria on loan from Marseille. Leo Baptistao and Francisco Portillo added on in the second half. Espanyol’s Joselu Mato netted his 11th league goal in stoppage time. Only Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski has more in the league with 13. Almeria has gone undefeated in five rounds since the end of December.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.