Almada, Silva lead Atlanta United to 4-0 romp over Nashville

ATLANTA (AP) — Thiago Almada had a hand in three goals, Xande Silva added a goal and an assist and Atlanta United cruised to a 4-0 victory over Nashville SC. Silva scored his first career goal in his second appearance to give Atlanta United (11-7-8) a 1-0 lead in the 26th minute. Almada notched his 12th assist of the season on the score, tying Carles Gil of the New England Revolution for the league lead. Silva returned the favor in the first minute of the second half, assisting on Almada’s ninth goal this season for a 2-0 advantage. Almada took over the assists lead in the 57th minute on a goal by defender Miles Robinson. Brad Guzan needed just one save to earn the clean sheet for Atlanta United. Joe Willis saved seven shots for Nashville (11-9-5).

