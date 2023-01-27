Almada relishes World Cup win, looks forward to MLS season

Thiago Almada has returned for his second season with Atlanta United after his whirlwind campaign in Qatar that ended with him winning the World Cup with Argentina. Almada is the first active MLS player to also win a World Cup and he’s one of 13 players overall to have won international soccer’s biggest trophy and played in MLS. The young midfielder was called up to Argentina’s World Cup squad as an injury replacement mere days before the team’s opening game.

