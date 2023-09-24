Almada leads Atlanta United into postseason with 4-1 victory over Montreal

ATLANTA (AP) — Thiago Almada had a goal and two assists and Atlanta United wrapped up a spot in the postseason with a 4-1 victory over CF Montreal. Xande Silve picked up his second goal in his seventh appearance for Atlanta United (13-8-10), using an assists from Saba Lobjanidze and Giorgos Giakoumakis in the 30th minute for a 1-0 lead. Silve added an assist three minutes later on Almada’s 10th goal of the campaign for a 2-0 lead. Montreal (11-15-4) pulled within a goal at halftime when Ahmed Hamdi took a pass from Lassi Lappalainen in the 40th minute and found the net for the first time this season. It was Hamdi’s first goal for Montreal since scoring twice in his 2021 rookie season.

