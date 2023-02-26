Almada helps Atlanta beat Quakes 2-1, Robinson, Guzan return

ATLANTA (AP) — Thiago Almada scored two stoppage-time goals, Miles Robinson and Brad Guzan returned from long-term injuries and Atlanta United beat the San Jose Earthquakes 2-1 in a season opener. Almada, a member of the Argentina team that won last year’s World Cup, scored his second goal on a set-piece in the ninth minute of injury time. Guzan played his first competitive match since tearing his right Achilles on April 16 in a game against Cincinnati. He made three saves. Robinson played his first competitive match since rupturing his left Achilles on May 7 in a match against Chicago.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.