Almada, Chicharito among MLS players to watch this season

The biggest winner in the Major League Soccer offseason transfer market ended up being the rumor mill. Whether it was the apparent flirtation between Lionel Messi and Inter Miami, or the interest that Los Angeles FC had for Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, neither materialized and the MLS offseason was devoid of a splashy international move. Still, there are numerous players to watch this season, including World Cup winner Thiago Almada in Atlanta and Chicharito at the Galaxy.

