Almada, Chicharito among MLS players to watch this season

By TIM BOOTH The Associated Press
FILE - Austin FC forward Sebastián Driussi (7) controls the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Los Angeles FC in Los Angeles, on May 18, 2022. Austin FC signed forward Sebastian Driussi, one of the top goal scorers in Major League Soccer, to a new contract that keeps him with the club through the 2025 season with an option for 2026, the team announced Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ashley Landis]

The biggest winner in the Major League Soccer offseason transfer market ended up being the rumor mill. Whether it was the apparent flirtation between Lionel Messi and Inter Miami, or the interest that Los Angeles FC had for Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, neither materialized and the MLS offseason was devoid of a splashy international move. Still, there are numerous players to watch this season, including World Cup winner Thiago Almada in Atlanta and Chicharito at the Galaxy.

