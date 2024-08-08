Allyson Felix wins athlete election at Paris Olympics to join the IOC

PARIS (AP) — Seven-time Olympic gold medalist Allyson Felix has won an election to represent athletes at the IOC for the next eight years. The U.S. track great got the most votes of four athletes elected by their peers. The 38-year-old Felix was picked on 2,880 of the 6,576 ballots cast by athletes at the Paris Games. The other winners from a slate of 32 candidates were Germany gymnast Kim Bui, Australia canoeist Jessica Fox and New Zealand tennis player Marcus Daniell. The IOC has a maximum of 115 members who ultimately vote to pick future Olympic hosts.

