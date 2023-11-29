Allyson Felix and Inbee Park among 32 athlete candidates at Paris Olympics in IOC membership vote

By The Associated Press
PARIS (AP) — Seven-time Olympic champion sprinter Allyson Felix and seven-time golf major winner Inbee Park are candidates in elections at the Paris Games to represent their fellow athletes at the IOC. The International Olympic Committee announced a list of 32 candidates for elections during the July 26-Aug. 11 games. About 10,500 athletes will be eligible to vote. Park took gold for South Korea when golf returned to the Olympics in 2016. She and Felix are among a slew of Olympic champions competing for four places in the 100-strong IOC membership. Russian pole vaulter Yelena Isinbayeva is among four athletes whose eight-year IOC terms expire.

