Ally Ewing leads Women’s British Open after 1st round in bid to become latest American major champ

WALTON-ON-THE-HILL, England (AP) — The United States is seeking its third female major champion of 2023 at the AIG Women’s British Open this week. Ally Ewing is leading the American charge to the likely surprise of many. Ewing made eagle from 5 feet at the par-5 16th to leapfrog a five-way tie for first place and parred the last two holes to shoot 4-under 68 for the solo lead at Walton Heath in the opening round. Ewing is ranked No. 39, missed the cut in two of the last three majors and her most recent top-10 finish in the biggest events in golf came at the Chevron Championship in early 2021. Former Women’s U.S. Open champion Jeongeun Lee6 is among those in second place.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.