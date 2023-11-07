Allocco, Lee help Princeton to a 68-61 win over Rutgers in season opener

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Matt Allocco and Xaivian Lee combined to score 38 points and together scored the final 15 points of the game to secure Princeton’s 68-61win over Rutgers in a season-opener. The game was the 121st renewal of the long-running series, but the first meeting since a December 11, 2013 meeting in Piscataway. The Tigers now lead the series 76-45.

