Allisha Gray scores 27 points on 8-of-11 shooting, Dream beat Mystics 80-73

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Allisha Gray tied her career high with 27 points, Nia Coffey had a season-high 16 points, nine rebounds, five assists and two blocks to help the Atlanta Dream beat the Washington Mystics 80-73. Gray made 8 of 11 from the field, 3 of 6 from 3-point range and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line. Brittney Sykes made a driving layup to pull the Mystics within three points with 25.1 seconds left but the Mystics were called for a take foul before the inbounds pass. Aari McDonald made the ensuing technical free throw and the Dream hit 4-of-4 foul shots thereon to seal the victory. Sykes had 25 points and season-high six steals and Tianna Hawkins added 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Mystics.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.