Allisha Gray scores 21, Rhyne Howard 17, Dream open 4th quarter on 13-0 run to defeat Sky 82-68

CHICAGO (AP) — Allisha Gray scored 21 points, Cheyenne Parker had a double-double and the Atlanta Dream dominated the fourth quarter to pull away for an 82-68 win over the Chicago Sky. Atlanta, which has won four straight, opened the fourth quarter with a 59-58 lead and starting with a Gray 3-pointer, scored the first 13 points. Chicago was outscored 23-10 in the fourth quarter, making 2 of 13 shots with three turnovers. Rhyne Howard had 17 points for the Dream (9-8) and Parker, who had 10 rebounds and four blocks, and Robinson 14 each. Kahleah Copper had 16 points for Chicago.

