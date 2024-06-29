Allisha Gray scores 17 to help the Dream end a 3-game losing streak with a 78-74 win over the Sun

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Allisha Gray scored 17 points, Tina Charles added 14 points, six rebounds and four steals, and the Atlanta Dream beat the Connecticut Sun 78-74 to end a three-game losing streak. Atlanta won for just the third time in 10 games. Connecticut, which played at Washington on Thursday night, lost for just the second time in 10 home games this season and has lost three of four overall. DeWanna Bonner led Connecticut with 17 points. DiJonai Carrington added 15 points and Thomas had 14 points, seven rebounds and eight assists. Neither team led by more than five points in a game with 16 lead changes.

