Allisha Gray score 19, Cheyenne Parker adds 18 as Dream beat Storm 85-75 for 6th straight win

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Allisha Gray scored 19 points, Cheyenne Parker added 18 on 6-of-7 shooting and Atlanta beat the Seattle Storm 85-75 to the Dream’s streak to six games. Rhyne Howard added 15 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals. Jewell Loyd, the WNBA’s leading scorer this season (25.7 per game), did not play (foot) for Seattle. Jordan Horston, the No. 9 pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft, had a season-high 23 points, 10 rebounds and three steals for the Storm, who have lost seven in a row and eight of their last 10.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.