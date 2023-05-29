Allgaier captures rain-delayed Xfinity race at Charlotte

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Justin Allgaier held on to win the Xfinity Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway late Monday night giving JR Motorsports its first victory of the season in a race that took more than 12 hours to complete. Allgaier’s team worried he would run out of gas, but he was able to conserve fuel down the stretch. John Hunter Nemechek finished second, followed by Cole Custer, Austin Hill and Ty Gibbs. The race began Monday morning but was red-flagged for a second time due to rain after just 48 laps, prompting NASCAR to postpone the remainder of the race until after the conclusion of the Coca-Cola 600.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.