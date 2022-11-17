Allen, Williams return to practice field for Chargers

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams were back on the practice field as the Bolts ramped up preparations for Sunday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Allen and Williams participated in individual drills and could progress to team drills on Thursday. Allen has missed six games because of a hamstring injury while Williams has been out the past two after spraining his ankle in an Oct. 23 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

