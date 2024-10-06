Allen takes blame after comeback attempt falls short in Buffalo’s 23-20 loss to Houston

HOUSTON (AP) — Josh Allen took the blame Sunday after Buffalo’s comeback attempt came up short in a loss to the Houston Texans. After going 9 of 30 for a season-low 131 yards in the 23-20 defeat, Allen was blunt about his need to improve. “Starts with making better decisions on my part,” he said. “I know I didn’t complete the ball at a high rate. I put the ball in harm’s way, especially in that first half.” The Bills (3-2) lost for a second straight week after opening the season with three straight wins.

