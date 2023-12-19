Allen rallies Portland State over Fresno State 75-72 in OT

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — KJ Allen scored eight of his 15 points in a 10-0 run to close out overtime and Portland State rallied to beat Fresno State 75-72. The Vikings (9-3) yielded the first seven points in the extra period and trailed 72-65 with 2:26 remaining. Allen hit a 3-pointer and a jumper before Isaiah Johnson’s layup tied the game. Allen buried a 3-pointer at the buzzer for the win. Reserve Isaiah Pope scored 14 to lead the Bulldogs (6-5).

