Allen, Carson and Hayes each run for a TD, Air Force beats Nevada 22-19

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Owen Allen ran for 107 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries, Dylan Carson opened the scoring with an 11-yard TD run and finished with 105 yards rushing to help Air Force beat Nevada 22-19. Air Force (4-7, 2-4 Mountain West) has won three games in a row following a seven-game skid. Quarterback Quentin Hayes added 68 yards rushing, including a 1-yard touchdown that made it 22-12 with 1:11 to play. The Wolf Pack has lost five games in a row and six of its last seven. Cortez Braham Jr. caught a 27-yard touchdown pass that capped the scoring with 4 seconds left and finished with seven receptions for 123 yards. Brendon Lewis finished 22-of-35 passing for 268 yards with an interception and added 53 yards rushing.

