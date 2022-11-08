Allen: ‘Bad day at the office’ for Saints offense vs. Ravens

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints coach Dennis Allen says New Orleans’ normally productive office had a “bad day at the office” against the Baltimore Ravens. The Saints were scoreless until a field goal at the end of the first half and did not find the end zone until the game was virtually out of reach in the fourth quarter of their 27-13 loss. New Orleans converted only 3 of 11 third downs after entering with a success rate of 43.8% that ranked the eighth best in the NFL. Dalton was sacked four times and intercepted once. Alvin Kamara was held to 30 yards rushing. The Saints finished with a season-low 243 net yards. The Saints play next at Pittsburgh on Sunday.

