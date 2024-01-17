Alldritt is France’s new captain for Six Nations as Dupont sits out to prepare for Olympics

PARIS (AP) — Backrow specialist Grégory Alldritt will replace star scrumhalf Antoine Dupont as captain for France’s upcoming Six Nations campaign. Dupont was left out because he’s playing rugby 7s at the Paris Olympics this summer. Coach Fabien Galthié called up six uncapped players in his 34-man squad to prepare for the tournament. France opens against defending champion Ireland on Feb. 2 then travels to play Scotland before hosting Italy on Feb. 25. France then goes to Wales before concluding its campaign at home to England on March 16. The 26-year-old Alldritt has won 45 caps and was a key player in France’s Rugby World Cup campaign last year.

