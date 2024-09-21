Allar’s 4 total TDs lead No. 10 Penn State over Kent State

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Drew Allar threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score and No. 10 Penn State beat Kent State 56-0. Tyler Warren, Nick Singleton, Liam Clifford, Omari Evans and Khalil Dinkins caught touchdown passes as the Nittany Lions (3-0) outgained Kent State 718-67, held the Golden Flashes to six first downs and forced 10 punts. Penn State’s total yards broke a program record that had stood since 1926 when the Nittany Lions had 707 against Susquehanna.

