Allar throws 4 TD passes as No. 9 Penn State routs Maryland 51-15; Michigan up next

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Drew Allar threw three of his four touchdown passes in the first half and No. 9 Penn State easily handled Maryland 51-15 to set up a showdown with Michigan next week. The Nittany Lions never were in danger of their meeting with fading Maryland becoming a trap game. The Terrapins have dropped four in a row, and a season that began with five straight wins is in danger of really unraveling. Penn State season leading receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith went down holding his left knee during the fourth quarter but he was able to walk off.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.