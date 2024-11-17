Allar leads No. 4 Penn State to 49-10 rout of Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Penn State quarterback Drew Allar passed for 247 yards and three touchdowns to lead the No. 4 Nittany Lions to a 49-10 rout of Purdue on Saturday. Allar, who completed his first 10 passes, connected on 17 of 19 passes for Penn State (9-1, 6-1 Big Ten) in three quarters. His top target was tight end Tyler Warren, who caught eight passes for 127 yards. Hudson Card completed 11 of 20 passes for 151 yards for the Boilermakers (1-9, 0-7). Purdue was limited to 85 rushing yards.

