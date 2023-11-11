Allar bears brunt of No. 9 Penn State’s offensive struggles in loss to No. 2 Michigan

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Penn State quarterback Drew Allar struggled during the ninth-ranked Nittany Lions’ 24-15 loss to No. 2 Michigan. The sophomore completed 10 of 22 passes for just 70 yards and lost a fumble in another loss against a Big Ten powerhouse. The Nittany Lions, who already lost to Ohio State this season, fell to 1-14 against the Buckeyes and Wolverines during coach James Franklin’s tenure when each school is ranked in the top 10 at the time of the game.

