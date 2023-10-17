All-woman F1 Academy series to race in Saudi Arabia to start an expanded 2024 schedule

LONDON (AP) — Formula One’s F1 Academy series for female drivers will race next year in Saudi Arabia to start an expanded schedule with regular involvement in grand prix weekends. The event in March in Saudi Arabia opens an expanded seven-round calendar for the F1 Academy in its second season. The series will also race in Miami in May before heading to Spain, the Netherlands, Singapore, Qatar and Abu Dhabi. All F1 Academy events will be held as support races for the F1 championship for the first time.

