All-Tiger Series: Clemson, Memphis to play 2-game series in men’s basketball

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson and Memphis will play a two-game, home-and-home men’s basketball series starting this December. Clemson announced the series on Tuesday. The teams will play in Memphis on Dec. 16 before a rematch at Clemson the following season. It’s the first time the Tigers of Memphis have ever played the Tigers of Clemson. Memphis went 26-9 a year ago and reached the NCAA Tournament. Clemson was 23-11 and played in the NIT.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.