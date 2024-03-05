All-Star Tyrese Maxey is being evaluated for a concussion and will miss 76ers’ game at Brooklyn

By The Associated Press
Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey, center, holds his head as Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) and 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr., right, look on during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gareth Patterson]

NEW YORK (AP) — All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey is being evaluated for a concussion and will miss the Philadelphia 76ers’ game in Brooklyn. Maxey lost his balance on a drive Sunday in the third quarter of a game at Dallas and banged his head on another player’s knee. He left the game but was able to return and finish, scoring 24 points in the 76ers’ 120-116 victory. However, he was added to the injury report Tuesday afternoon, leaving the 76ers without both of their All-Stars. Joel Embiid remains out after left knee surgery.

