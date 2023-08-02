All-Star SS Corey Seager activated from IL after Rangers went 3-6 without him

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers have All-Star shortstop Corey Seager back in their starting lineup. He was activated from the injured list Wednesday after missing nine games because of a sprained right thumb. The move came before their game against the Chicago White Sox. Seager is playing shortstop and batting second. Texas went 3-6 without him. Seager got hurt July 21 when his right hand jammed awkwardly into a base on a head-first slide against the Los Angeles Dodgers, his former team. The Rangers put infielder Brad Miller on the 10-day IL with a left hamstring strain.

