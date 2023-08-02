All-Star SS Corey Seager activated from IL after Rangers went 3-6 without him, homers in 1st AB

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers have All-Star shortstop Corey Seager back in their starting lineup. He was activated from the injured list Wednesday after missing nine games because of a sprained right thumb. The move came before their game against the Chicago White Sox. Seager then homered in the first inning after recording the Rangers’ first two defensive outs on routine grounders. Texas went 3-6 without him. Seager got hurt July 21 when his right hand jammed awkwardly into a base on a head-first slide against the Los Angeles Dodgers, his former team. The Rangers put infielder Brad Miller on the 10-day IL with a left hamstring strain.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.