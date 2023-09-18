All-Star rookie 3B Josh Jung back in the Texas lineup, a boost for the playoff-chasing Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — All-Star rookie third baseman Josh Jung is in the starting lineup for the playoff-chasing Texas Rangers. He returns Monday night after missing six weeks with a fractured left thumb. He’s batting fifth and playing third base in the opener of their home series against the Boston Red Sox. The Rangers hadn’t made any official roster moves while also waiting to see how All-Star right fielder Adolis Garcia got through pregame drills in the outfield. Manager Bruce Bochy said Garcia would meet with doctors before the game and there was the possibility he could play as well.

