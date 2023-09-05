All-Star right-hander Eovaldi of Texas allows 2 HRs to Altuve, Astros tag him for 4 runs

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers All-Star right-hander Nathan Eovaldi gave up two homers to Houston’s Jose Altuve in his return from the injured list, allowing four runs while getting four outs in his return from the injured list. Eovaldi’s first outing since July 18 because of a right forearm strain started and ended with homers from Altuve, the second coming on Eovaldi’s 35th pitch with one out in the second inning. Dane Dunning replaced Eovaldi at that point. The Rangers had a 4 1/2-game lead in the AL West and he was tied for the major league lead with 11 wins after throwing six scoreless innings against Tampa Bay on July 18. Texas now trails Seattle and Houston.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.