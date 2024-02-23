All-Star pitcher Mitch Keller finalizes $77 million, 5-year deal. Pirates say he will start opener

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — All-Star pitcher Mitch Keller and Pittsburgh finalized a $77 million, five-year contract, and the Pirates said he will be their opening day starter at Miami on March 28. The agreement, the largest the Pirates have given a pitcher, replaces a one-year agreement worth $5,442,500. Keller would have been eligible for free agency after the 2025 season. A 27-year-old right-hander, Keller is coming off a breakthrough season. He finished 13-9 with a 4.21 ERA on a Pirates team that went 76-86.. The agreement figures to give Pittsburgh some long-term stability at the top of the rotation.

