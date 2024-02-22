All-Star pitcher Mitch Keller and Pirates agree to $77 million, 5-year contract, AP source says

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A person with knowledge of the agreement tells The Associated Press that the Pittsburgh Pirates and All-Star pitcher Mitch Keller agreed to a five-year contract worth $77 million. The deal is pending a physical, the person said on condition of anonymity because the agreement was not yet final. The contract, the largest the Pirates have given a pitcher, begins this season and runs through 2028. It replaces a one-year agreement last month worth $5,442,500. Keller would have been eligible for free agency after the 2025 season.

