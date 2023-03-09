All-Star Pérez with different pitch, sings Venezuelan anthem

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — This was a different kind of pitch for All-Star pitcher Martín Pérez. The left-hander sang the Venezuelan national anthem before Venezuela played an exhibition game Wednesday night against the Houston Astros. The Texas Rangers left-hander is playing for his native country in the World Baseball Classic. He passionately sang the anthem while standing behind home plate before the game. His voice was strong throughout the song, and many fans dressed in the maroon and yellow of Venezuela sang along with him.

