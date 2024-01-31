All-Star outfielder Austin Hays and Baltimore Orioles argue first salary arbitration case of year

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Austin Hays and the Baltimore Orioles have argued the first of 18 scheduled salary arbitration cases, with the All-Star outfielder asking a three-person panel for $6.3 million and the team arguing for $5.85 million. A decision by Brian Keller, Allen Ponak and Jasbir Parmer is not expected until after cases involving Los Angeles Angels outfielder Taylor Ward and Houston Astros infielder/outfielder Mauricio Dubón are resolved or argued. The 28-year-old Hays hit .275 last year with 16 homers and 67 RBIs, earning $3.2 million. He is eligible for free agency after the 2025 season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.