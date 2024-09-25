All-Star OF Steven Kwan homers in first at-bat in return from IL as Guardians down Reds 5-2 win

CLEVELAND (AP) — Steven Kwan needed just one swing to show he’s playoff ready. Kwan returned from the injured list and homered leading off Wednesday night’s game as the Cleveland Guardians continued to tune up for the postseason with a 5-2 win over the Cincinnati Reds. Kwan had been out with a back issue and his return provided a nice boost for the AL Central champions, who are trying to catch the New York Yankees for the top seed in the postseason. With Kwan returning, Cleveland optioned outfielder Myles Straw to Triple-A Columbus. Kwan led the majors with a .352 average at the All-Star break. But the 27-year-old was hitting just .201 in 50 games before being placed on the IL.

