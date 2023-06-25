All-Star Nneka Ogwumike scores 27 with 12 boards to lead Sparks to 93-83 win over Wings

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nneka Ogwumike scored 27 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead the Los Angeles Sparks to a 93-83 win over the Dallas Wings. Ogwumike, named to her eighth all-star game earlier in the day, scored six points in the final four minutes to give the Sparks (7-7) some breathing room. Her two free throws at 1:03 made it 88-81 and the Sparks made five of six in the final minute to pull away. Crysal Dangerfield and Arike Ogunbowale both had 18 points for the Wings (6-8). Kalani Brown’s layup had Dallas on top 79-78 with 51/2 minutes to play but the Wings missed their next four shots before Ogwumike led a 10-2 surge.

