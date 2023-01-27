All-Star Matty Beniers to miss next 2 games for Kraken

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Kraken rookie All-Star Matty Beniers will miss the team’s final two games before the All-Star break after taking a big hit from Vancouver’s Tyler Myers earlier this week. Seattle coach Dave Hakstol said Beniers would not play against Calgary or Columbus. The team has not specified what kind of injury Beniers sustained from the hit. Hakstol did not speculate on Beniers’ availability for next weekend’s All-Star Game in Florida. Beniers is Seattle’s lone All-Star selection this season. He leads all rookies in goals (17) and points (36), and is fifth in total ice time for rookies.

