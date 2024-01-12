All-Star Jonah Heim, 6 others avoid arbitration with Rangers, but no deal yet for Adolis García

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — All-Star catcher Jonah Heim and six other players have agreed to one-year contracts with the Texas Rangers, avoiding salary arbitration. But the World Series champions didn’t reach a deal with right fielder Adolis García, a two-time All-Star and the MVP of last year’s AL Championship Series. García and the Rangers formally exchanged 2024 salary proposals, with the slugger requesting $6.9 million and Texas offering $5 million. That was the widest gap among the 23 players around the majors who swapped figures with their teams. Texas also signed free-agent catcher Andrew Knizner to a $1,825,000, one-year contract. Heim will make $3.05 million next season. First baseman Nathaniel Lowe gets $7.5 million, the biggest deal among Texas’ arbitration-eligible players who signed.

