All-Star J.D. Martinez’s debut with the Mets has been delayed while his conditioning continues

CINCINNATI (AP) — New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said J.D. Martinez’s debut with the team will be delayed as the veteran designated hitter continues to ramp up physically after signing late in spring training. A National League All-Star last season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Martinez went 1 for 8 with a walk in two games on Friday and Saturday at Class-A Port St. Lucie. Martinez was off Sunday and probably won’t play until Tuesday. After signing a one-year, $12 million contract on March 24, Martinez felt he would need 15 days to get ready to play.

