All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton is expected to miss the Pacers next 3 games with a hamstring injury

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton will miss the Indiana Pacers next three games, starting with Tuesday’s contest against Denver. Coach Rick Carlisle told a local radio station that although Haliburton returned to action Friday at Portland, the team’s training staff wasn’t “comfortable” with how the strained left hamstring responded. He sat out Sunday at Phoenix. Haliburton has missed six of Indiana’s seven games since he suffered the injury Jan. 8 when he slipped while driving to the basket. Carlisle says Haliburton is being held out for “injury recovery management,” not because of a setback from the original injury.

