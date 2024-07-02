All-Star Futures Game headlined by last two No. 2 MLB draft picks, Dylan Crews and Druw Jones, plus Twins prospect Brooks Lee

The last two No. 2 overall Major League Baseball draft picks will play for the National League in the All-Star Futures Game featuring top prospects. Washington’s Dylan Crews, the second pick in 2023, and Arizona’s Druw Jones headline a group that includes a dozen former first-round selections on both the National League and American League rosters.

The teams were announced on Tuesday.

Twins prospect Brooks Lee, currently an infielder for AAA-St. Paul, made it. He was the Twins’ top draft pick in 2022.

The Detroit Tigers’ No. 3 pick in last year’s draft, Max Clark, is among the former first-rounders on the AL team. The game features 10 of the game’s top 18 prospects, according to Baseball America.

FILE - Detroit Tigers first round draft selection Max Clark looks on before a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Detroit. The last two No. 2 overall Major League Baseball draft picks will play for the National League in the All-Star Futures Game featuring top prospects. Clark is among the former first-rounders on the AL team. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Paul Sancya