All-Star Elias Lindholm found out mid-flight he was traded from Calgary to Vancouver

TORONTO (AP) — All-Star Elias Lindholm found out in the middle of his flight back from a trip to Mexico that he was traded from the Calgary Flames to the Vancouver Canucks. When he showed up in Toronto for NHL All-Star Weekend, a new Canucks jersey with his name and No. 23 on the back was waiting for him. It’s the second consecutive year that has Vancouver made a major trade on the eve of All-Star festivities. The team sent Bo Horvat to the New York Islanders just before the event last season.

