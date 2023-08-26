All-Star closer Félix Bautista placed on injured list by Orioles with elbow injury

BALTIMORE (AP) — All-Star reliever Félix Bautista has been placed on the 15-day injured list by the Baltimore Orioles, who can only hope his ailing elbow won’t keep him sidelined for the entire season. Orioles general manager Mike Elias says Bautista has “some degree of injury to the ulnar collateral ligament.” Although a ulnar collateral ligament injury can sometimes lead to Tommy John surgery, Elias expressed hope that the standout closer can return to help the AL East leaders secure a playoff berth or perhaps provide aid in the playoffs. Bautista is 8-2 with a 1.48 ERA with 33 saves in 39 opportunities. The 6-foot-8, 285-pounder has 110 strikeouts and just 26 walks in 61 innings over 56 games.

