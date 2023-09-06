All signs point to Dobbs as QB when Cardinals travel to Washington for Week 1

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals still haven’t announced a starting quarterback for Week 1, but it’s expected that Joshua Dobbs will take the first offensive snap on Sunday against the Washington Commanders. The 28-year-old was acquired on Aug. 24 in a trade with the Browns after the Cardinals released veteran Colt McCoy. First-year Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon said Wednesday that he wouldn’t announce a starting quarterback for Sunday, hoping for some level of a competitive advantage over the Commanders. Gannon did say that “players know the plan.”

