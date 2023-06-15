All seeded players out before quarterfinals at grass-court Nottingham Open

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — The three remaining seeded players at the grass-court Nottingham Open have all lost to leave a quarterfinal lineup with a very British flavor at the Wimbledon warmup tournament. The biggest shock saw third-seeded Magda Linette from Poland lose 7-5, 6-3 to Jodie Burrage of Britain. Elizabeth Mandlik of the United States ousted seventh-seeded Camila Giorgi of Italy 7-5, 5-7, 6-3 and fifth-seeded Anhelina Kalinina of Ukraine was beaten 6-0, 7-5 by Harriet Dart of Britain. It meant none of the eight seeded players made it past the second round.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.