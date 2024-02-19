All Sacramento State’s Matt Masciangelo can do is say ouch and laugh after getting plunked 8 times

It was a bruising opening weekend in college baseball for Sacramento State’s Matt Masciangelo. The Hornets’ junior left fielder was hit by pitch on eight of his first nine plate appearances against Loyola Marymount. The teams played a doubleheader Friday, with Masciangelo plunked three times in the first game and four times in the second. The teams didn’t play Saturday. He got on base his first time up Sunday when a pitch grazed his jersey. Masciangelo says he and his teammates got a good laugh and he was happy to get on base so often.

