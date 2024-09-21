All-Pro tight end George Kittle is ruled out of the 49ers’ game against the Rams

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — All-Pro tight end George Kittle will miss the San Francisco 49ers’ game on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams with a hamstring injury. Kittle was initially listed as doubtful for the game but was downgraded to out before the team left for Los Angeles. Kittle reported feeling sore following practice on Wednesday and missed the final two practices of the week. San Francisco is already without injured All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey and star receiver Deebo Samuel.

