All-Pro TE George Kittle becomes the latest 49ers playmaker to hit the injury report

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers could be without another key offensive player this week after All-Pro tight end George Kittle missed practice with a sore hamstring. The Niners are lost All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey and star receiver Deebo Samuel to injuries before Kittle reported soreness in his hamstring after Wednesday’s practice. Kittle sat out practice Thursday, along with cornerback Charvarius Ward, who reported a sore hamstring and knee. Coach Kyle Shanahan said both players would likely be listed as questionable Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

